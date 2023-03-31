The UV spectrum of 1-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol shows an intense absorption at 220 nm and a weaker absorption at 258 nm.
When this compound is treated with dilute sulfuric acid,
it rearranges to an isomer with an intense absorption
at 250 nm and a weaker absorption at 290 nm.
Suggest a structure for the isomeric product and
propose a mechanism for its formation.
