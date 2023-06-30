Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry16. Conjugated SystemsMolecular Orbital Theory
Problem 15b
Textbook Question

One milligram of a compound of molecular weight 160 is dissolved in 10 mL of ethanol, and the solution is poured into a 1-cm UV cell. The UV spectrum is taken, and there is an absorption at λmax = 247 nm. The maximum absorbance at 247 nm is 0.50. Calculate the value of e for this absorption.

