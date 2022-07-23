Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Isomerization Acid-catalyzed isomerization involves the rearrangement of molecular structures under acidic conditions, typically facilitated by protonation of a double bond. This process allows less stable alkenes to convert into more stable isomers by overcoming energy barriers through the formation of carbocations, which can then rearrange to achieve a more favorable configuration.

Microscopic Reversibility Microscopic reversibility is a principle stating that the mechanism of a reaction can be reversed at the molecular level. In the context of acid-catalyzed isomerization, this means that the steps leading to the formation of a product can be retraced to regenerate the reactants, highlighting the dynamic nature of chemical equilibria and the interconversion of isomers.