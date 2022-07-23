Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. A negative ΔG indicates that a reaction is spontaneous, meaning it can proceed without external energy input. The magnitude of ΔG also provides insight into the reaction's favorability and equilibrium position. Recommended video: Guided course 05:02 05:02 Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation.

Equilibrium Constant (Keq) The equilibrium constant (Keq) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is derived from the law of mass action and indicates the extent to which a reaction proceeds. A larger Keq value suggests that products are favored at equilibrium, while a smaller value indicates reactants are favored. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.