Haloalkane Synthesis Haloalkane synthesis involves the formation of alkyl halides through the reaction of alkanes with halogens. In this context, the reaction typically proceeds via a radical mechanism, where the halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in the alkane, resulting in the formation of a haloalkane.

Peroxide Effect The peroxide effect, also known as the anti-Markovnikov addition, occurs when peroxides are present in the reaction of alkenes with hydrogen halides. This effect leads to the addition of the halogen to the less substituted carbon atom, contrary to the usual Markovnikov rule, due to the formation of free radicals initiated by the peroxide.