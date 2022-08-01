Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage

Hey, everyone, in this video, we're going to talk about how you can use periodic acid to cleave or break apart a mono sack ride completely. Let's take a look. So, guys, in general, periodic acid has this ability to cleave visceral Dial's. And this is not a reaction that's unique to sugars. It's actually a reaction that occurs any time that you exposed periodic acid, which I'll show you in a second to a visceral denial. It's always going to split the dial in half, leaving oxygen's on both sides. Okay, now what do we know about sugar's sugars? Have multiple dial's or multiple alcohol's. Andi When I say Dial's here specifically saying Visceral dial's so that the sugars have multiple alcohol's that are next to each other, that could potentially be cleaved. Okay, so what we're gonna learn here is not a new reaction. Completely, what it really is is it's an application of another reaction that already exists. That other reaction says that if you take a dialogue and you expose it to periodic toe acid, it's going to cleave. So now why don't we do that with sugars? And it turns out that the mechanism we're gonna use is even identical to the general oxidative cleavage of Dial's with periodic acid. This is just reinforcing what I'm saying. How this is not a brand new reaction. It's just a application of another reaction. Two sugars cool. So, guys, let's start off with the basics. Visceral dial. Remember that a visceral dialogue is an alcohol, or it's a dialogue that it's that the two alcohols are next to each other. They're not Gemina. Gemina will be on the same carbon, visceral there next to each other. Okay, so you need a visible dial to make this work, we need to expose to some form of periodic acid. Now, here I've gone ahead and drawn out the periodic acid for you. This is what it should look like if you're given this form of periodic acid, which is the most common form. But guys, it turns out that lots of different professors in textbooks for some reason, like toe overcomplicate periodic acid and they like to draw a bunch of different ways. So here what I did is I listed out all the different ways that I've seen it written and that I want you to think of as synonyms for periodic acid. So please don't like I said, Don't overcomplicate it. Just think of them all us forms of periodic acid so you could see Let's just go in order. You could see periodic acid in water, same thing you could see instead of four. Oxygen's three oxygen's that's called biotic acid. But that also functions very similarly. You could see it as I go for negative, which is the anti science that's called period date. And then, finally, you could even see it with six Oxygen's, which is actually just another form of periodic acid. So again, don't worry too much about it. Just think if you see ah lot of oxygen's around and iodine, this is a form of periodic acid, and this is going to be some form of cleavage if Dial's air present. Okay, so let's say that you expose the periodic acid to the dial's what you're gonna wind up getting is this cyclic structure Okay, now you don't need to know the mechanism for this part, but we are going to quickly go over the mechanism for the cyclic part because this part of the mechanism is shared with the General reaction of periodic acid cleaving dial's. Okay, so first of all, let me just name this for you. This structure here is called a cyclic Periodic. Okay, Esther. Okay. The cyclic, periodic Esther is one of the intermediate steps of oxidative cleavage with periodic acid. Okay. And at this point, we formed our cyclic Esther. And now all we need to do is break apart the Sigma bond that's holding the two carbons together. The Sigma bond I'm talking about is this one. This is the one that we're going to try to break apart, cause that's what cleavage means. We're gonna break carbons apart. So the mechanism for this is pretty straightforward. All it is is that you take the electrons that used to be connecting those carbons together, and you make a carbon Neil out of them. So you make a carbon, you lot of one of them. Now, if you could go either way, I could go to the left or to the right. It's gonna be a cyclic mechanism. And it's all concerted. Meaning it all happens at the same time. Now, if I make that double bond Oh, I'm gonna have to break a bond right. So the way that that bond is going to break is that we're going to then take electrons and put them on the I. Okay, so because that oxygen needs to break upon in order to not be positively charged. So we're going to take those electrons away, put them on the I. And now what we have to do is we have to basically keep the formal charge of the I the same. So we're gonna have to break upon on the I and we're going to take these electrons and make a carbon. You'll down here. So, as you can see, we're just redistributing the same electrons that were already there and what we're going to get it. The end is now to carbon deals with this bond breaking right, that bond is gone, and now we're gonna get to carbon eels. So let's draw what that would look like. So what this would look like is on the left side, I would have oh, double bond, whatever that group was on the left. I'm just gonna keep it as a stick because I don't know what that is. And then on the right side, I'm gonna have an H. Now this h Is this a tray here? Okay. And I mean, just to be super clear, this stick is the stick right here. Cool. And then on the other side, I would just get the same exact thing. Just flipped around. What I would get is then I have that stick there and this age here. Okay, that's that. And Oops. Okay, Almost perfect. There we go. So look what we've accomplished, and then you get your biotic acid as a byproduct. Okay? So notice what we're accomplishing were cleaving because we're taking two carbons and we're separating them, and we're also oxidizing. That's why this is called oxidative cleavage. Because I start off with alcohols and I'm ending up here with alga heights. Okay, So, guys, that's the general mechanism. Your professor may or may not want you to know that part of the reaction, but now, in the next video, what I'm gonna do is I'm going to show you what you absolutely need to know the four cleavage patterns for oxidative cleavage. Okay, so let's go. That video

