Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage

So this is the part that could get a little bit tricky if you don't have everything mapped out already. So it turns out that different types of alcohols and carbon eels on sugars respond differently to periodic acid. It's not like a one size fits all that. It's always an alga hide. It's actually not. You have to kind of do a little bit of memorization here. So what I've done is I'm tryingto organize it for you the easiest way possible so that you're gonna just be ableto look at this chart and know exactly what to do. Just to repeat, you can't just guess what the product will be. The product is very specific, depending on what type of alcohol or carbon and you're starting with. So what I'd like to start with is, um, basically the difference between an AL dose and a key toast. Okay, so remember that most I mean, sugars always come in either the form all dose or Quito's. Okay, remember that an AL dose at the top is gonna have an alga hide. Remember that a key toast at the top is gonna have a key tone. And that's what I've just drawn here. Okay, Well, that oxygen that either in the Aldo's or the key toast will react with periodic acid. Now, this isn't the same exact reaction as the visceral dial's reaction. Because this is not an alcohol, it's a carbon deal, but it still is going toe oxidize that carbon. You. Okay, so how would we oxidize thes carbon eels? Well, if you're starting off with an alga hide, what you're gonna wind up getting at the end is you're gonna wind up getting I'm going to say this a lot. Formic acid. Okay, now, formic acid is the common name for this molecule. You could also call it methanol ic acid, which would be the AIPAC name. But most commonly it's called formic acid. And that's just the simplest carb oxalic acid possible. It's a carb oxalic acid that only has one carbon. So if you have an alga hide at a terminal end, well, Al guides are always terminal. You're gonna get formic acid as your oxidation product. Now, if you start off with a key tone for a key toast at the top, then you're not gonna get formic acid. You're actually gonna get C 02 So I'm just gonna put your co two. We all know what That's carbon dioxide. So you can see that, um, in both cases were oxidizing. We're adding more bonds toe. Oh, but the exact products are a little bit different. So everyone got that. So far, we've got formic acid. We've got CO two, but we have these. Now we have to look at the alcohol's those air, the carbon eels. But what about the alcohol's? Well, if you haven't alcohol, that is an internal alcohol internal alcohol. What do you mean by internal? There are things on both sides. So it has something on the top and has something on the bottom. What you're gonna wind up getting from that is also formic acid. Yeah, Okay. You're also going to get one equivalent of formic acid for every internal alcohol that you have. Okay, cool. And if you let's say you have a terminal alcohol, Okay? If you have a terminal alcohol now, by the way, this terminal alcohol, I drew it as if it was the bottom. But we know that terminal alcohol's could also exist on the top, because maybe you have a key tone in the tops. Then you have an alcohol there. That's fine. Whenever you have a terminal alcohol, your product is going to be this which is the the condensed formula, for it is C H which is also known as formaldehyde. Oops. Let's try that again. Formaldehyde. And we know that formaldehyde is the simplest alga hide. Okay, so you're either going to get the smallest alga hide or the smallest car books look, acid or co two carbon dioxide. Okay, so that's what you need to know. And if you know these four cleavage patterns, then you should be able to take any molecule, react any sugar. Sorry. Any model sack, right? Reacted with periodic acid and predict exactly what products you're gonna get. Okay, So why don't we go ahead and do a example of this together to get our to get some practice, figuring out what the products would look like

