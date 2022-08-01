Predict the products of the following oxidative cleavage

All right, So here's our first reaction with periodic acid in a sugar. What we see is that we're actually starting off with a key toes here, and we're reacting with periodic acid in water, which is just a form of periodic acid to react with. This is perfect. We know that what we're going to get is oxidative cleavage. Um, and actually, you could predict ahead of time how maney molecules you're going to get. Because how maney carbons do we have total 12345 with oxidative cleavage of mono sack rides. You're never gonna You should be cleaving at every single spot. Okay, If it's a mono sack right, that's in a straight chain, you should be cleaving in every single spot, meaning that every carbon should be its own molecule. Okay, cool. So let's go ahead. And just maybe we can start from top to bottom and you guys can tell me which oxidation product would you expect at each carbon? Let's start off with one. What? Oxidation products. And I'm gonna actually going to use letters and then we'll put it all together. So at carbon A. What would we expect to be the oxidation product. Well, I see it's a terminal alcohol. So I would expect that this is gonna be formaldehyde, and I'm going to draw it on its side so that it looks a little bit more like it did from originally. The O's going this way. I'm gonna draw it this way as well. Maybe it will make it easier to visualize a great job. You guys all said formaldehyde. Good job. Okay, so let's go toe. Go to be So then be Is this carbon? What are we going to get from that key tone? Remember, that key tone reacts with periodic acid to give what? Co two. So let's go ahead and write that in Cedo 10 no, I have one mole of co two. This is getting cool. Let's start off. Let's go down to see. So what would we get with? See what I see with C. Is that is this an internal alcohol or a terminal alcohol? Its internal? Because I have stuff on both sides, Right? So that means that I'm going to get one mole of formic acid. Good job. So I'm gonna go ahead and I'll just draw it like this so that we can keep the O. H and H and the same orientation. Okay. Remember formic acid, you're gonna get your O h and your age and a carbon you'll because it's a carb oxalic acid. Now let's go down to D so d what would I get? Well, guys, this is another internal alcohol because I've got alcohol. I got carbon on the top, Carbon on the bottom. This is not the end of the chain. So this is going to be another form it acid. And then finally, e what am I gonna get for E is guys, this is just another way to draw a terminal alcohol. It's the same exact thing Is that just drawn differently. So should give me the same thing. It should give me a formaldehyde, which we're gonna draw like this, like this. And guys, there you have it. That's actually my product. But let's go ahead and just put it together a little bit more nicely. Um, for the final answer. So the way that we should probably write the final answer is that it's going to be co two plus on to formic acids plus two formal decides and that is our answer. Okay, That wasn't so bad. Right? So now you guys know how to react with periodic acid. This is actually a really tricky example. So any other mon assess like straight chain mono sack, right? Should be relatively easy for you guys to react with. Okay, So, great job. Let's want to the next video.

Hide transcripts