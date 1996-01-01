3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
4:55 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na⁺) and amide ion (NH⁻₂) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified. (c)
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Lewis definition of acids and bases. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos