Alright, guys. So the cope elimination is a concerted mechanism, and you guys might recall concerted means It's all one step. So that means it's gonna have a transition state or an intermediate. What do you think? Transition states. Okay, It's gonna have a transition state that all forms and collapses in one step. Remember that we also denote transition states with a little double dagger. Okay, so let's go ahead and just bring down the structure from the top so we could just see how exactly how the structure would react. So I'm going to draw like this nitrogen. Now, what I am going to do for the sake of the mechanism, guys, is I'm gonna move the methyl groups up. So I'm gonna move this metal here, this metal here and I'll move the lone pair here. Okay, You'll see why in a second. So I'm just rotating it. So when I oxidize, I'm just gonna right here. Oh, in general, that stands for any type of oxidation. What I'm going to get as a product for my first step is I'm gonna get my end. Metal metal. Oh, negative. Charge. Positive charge. Now, you guys might remember this as that die polar or dated bond I didn't draw. It is an arrow because you don't have to. That's just some older text. Draws an arrow. But I'm just gonna draw it as a line because it's the same thing. It's a Covalin bond. Okay. Um, wonderful. Okay, So now how does this work? Well, in this step, what's gonna happen? Is that that on, By the way, I put a positive. There needs to be a negative there. So I'm sorry. I don't know why I put a positive. There should be a negative on the oh. Ah, positive. On the end, like I have above. Now we're going to get is a concerted elimination mechanism. On the least substituted are groups. That means that the least substituted would be this one right here. This hydrogen is the most accessible to the O. The other one to be a little bit more difficult. So we're gonna get some arrows forming here. We're gonna get the o attacks the H. Okay, then we're going to get that the age form doesn't elimination. Reaction makes a double bond and releases the end. Okay, so we're gonna wind up getting is a transition state that looks like the following. It's gonna have now a single bond there. But we're now gonna have a dotted line. Partial bond to end. Those bonds are still there. Now I'm going to get a single bond toe. Oh, why is it a straight line? Because remember that nothing really happened with that bond. The end to the, uh oh, is the Kobe Laban that stays intact. But now I've also got a dotted line down here to H Oops. That's supposed to be an age and another dotted line to this carbon and then finally noticed that we're making a double bond. So there should be a double line here, a dotted line here showing that there's a partial double bond being created. Okay, so now what I'm gonna do, I'm trying to kind of duck out of the way here. Um, is also guys. Yeah, so perfect. Now we're gonna do is we're gonna just draw this in brackets and with our transition state. Okay, so there you have it. That's all gonna kind of form and, uh, and decompose at the same time. And what that's going to do after the transition state is complete is you're going to get your I'm sorry, your Hoffman product. So there's my double bond. Plus, we're going to get our hydroxy Levine, which is, and metal metal with an O. H. And this is what we call hydroxy. I mean and again, guys, this is a byproduct. I don't care too much about it. What I care more about is this product here, the Hoffman elimination product. Okay, so that's your mechanism. Now, what we're gonna do is we're gonna do an example that's drawn a little bit differently. And I love the fact that kind of it's drawn differently. It's to throw you off a little bit. So I want you to think about this mechanism, try to draw it out the best you can. But most importantly, try to get the right product here, and then I will go ahead and give you the answer, So go for it.

Hide transcripts