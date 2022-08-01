General Reaction

Hey, guys, In the next few videos, we're gonna discuss a really unique type of elimination reaction called the Cope Elimination. So, guys, it turns out that a means are really easily oxidized, even by week oxidizing agents. In fact, if you just leave some mean in your bench at the laboratory and it's exposed to open air, even just the 02 gas that's in room air is enoughto oxidizer means into hydroxy Allah means and even a mean oxides. Okay. And it turns out that tertiary amine oxides are capable of doing something called a self elimination and making a elimination product specifically ah Hoffman product. Now, it might have been a long time since we did elimination, but hopefully this could remember there was a sites of product and the Hoffman product, the Hoffman product being the one that was the less substituted. Okay, so we're gonna be forming less substituted elimination products through a cope elimination. Now, there's a little bit theory you want to get into beforehand, just in case you read it in your textbook. At least I explained it to you one time. So it turns out that first of all, anything that is a tertiary mean oxide can also be referred to as an N oxide. That just makes sense. You're saying that there's an oxygen coming off of an end? Okay, that would be basically let me just circle it for you. That would be this kind of structure right there. So you've got an o directly attached to end, but we notice is that there is a really weird type of bond there. Noticed that I have an arrow pointing to the O, which is something that we don't really talk about. A whole lot in organic chemistry at the college level. Right? But that contains what's called a day tive or a dye polar covalin bond. So what does that exactly mean? Let me just define that In case you forgot. In case you've never heard this before, it's a covalin bonds. That means that there is equal sharing of electrons. It's a strong bond. It's Covalin, just like any other Covalin bond you learned about. But we call it die polar or dated because you've got to charges that air separated on that bond. Okay, you've got a positive and a negative notice that they never go away. so get your positive. You got your negative. And it's known as di polar because one of the species is the one that's giving its electrons away to the other. In this case, we know that the nitrogen has a very nuclear Felix slash basic lone pair. So it's gonna go ahead and donate that lone pair to the oxygen forming that dated bond. Now, it could very well be denoted Justus a straight line because as you guys know, Covalin bonds are always just drawn as a stick. Right? So you could just draw to the stick. That'll be fine. But in some texts it's denoted as an arrow. So would be nitrogen arrow oxygen, Which, for the purposes of this class, I just want you to recognize as a bond this is gonna be ah, Covalin Bond. Just like any other bond. Alright, awesome. So I just cleared that out of the way so we can talk about the reaction and the mechanism. So first of all, before we go into the mechanism, let's just look at the general reaction. Well, we've gotten isn't mean that our first gonna oxidized this is hydrogen peroxide. So hydrogen peroxide not the strongest oxidizing agent. But I just told you guys, even though to gas just room air is enough oxygen oxidizing I mean, so definitely hydrogen peroxide can. Okay, where you're gonna form is that day tive tertiary amine oxide or the N oxide. Now, what's special about these guys is that n oxides can self eliminates what we're gonna wind up. Getting is in heat. He is gonna wind up separating these, and you're gonna wind up getting ah Hoffman Al Keen. Okay, so you can see that. Basically, we had two options. We could have either gone in the red direction here or in the blue direction. Here we went with less substituted version. So that's Hoffman. And you end up getting a hydroxyl amine as a substitue int. I mean, not as a subsidiary as a byproduct. I'm just gonna right here. This is a byproduct. We don't really care about it. Okay, so now in the next video, what I'm gonna do is I'm just gonna break down the cope elimination mechanism, and then we'll do a practice problem.

