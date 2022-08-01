Predict the Product

All right. So hopefully you were able to recognize that this is first of all, a cope elimination. Why? Because I've got a tertiary amine. I've got an oxidizing agent which is usually hydrogen peroxide. And then I'm adding heat to favor elimination. Now, remember, I didn't really get to mention this in the mechanism above, but why does he favor elimination? You guys remember that, guys, it had to do with entropic effects. I had to do with the fact that when you eliminate, you're creating mawr particles and you're increasing entropy. So, um, he is you guys remember from Gibbs Free Energy hip, he is going to favor, um, high entropy. So that's why we always, um, go towards an elimination reaction. The more you jack up the heat. Okay, so just a little bit of theory there, So we've got our our oxidation. We've got our heat. What does this look like? Well, the first step is gonna be to add the Oh, Okay. Now, just so you guys know, I also didn't get to mention this in the prior video that the oxidation step is a mechanism that is not well described because it turns out that there's a lot of different oxidation mechanisms that could create this mean oxide, meaning that you're not responsible for the first step. So I'm gonna just say here you don't need mechanism. In fact, if you look in your book, your book doesn't show you the mechanism for this because professors air the debate is still raging on in your chemistry department. On what exactly? Mechanism is which one is the major one that creates that oxidation step. Okay, there's a lot of different ways to oxidize those means. So now we've got our n oxide, and we've got a few. We have to figure out what's the next step? Well, it's gonna eliminate with something now. I did forget a metal here, so let's add that method. Perfect. Okay, guys. So what's gonna be the elimination step? Well, we look at the carbon that's attached to the end, so we're gonna look this carbon. I'm going to say out of those out of the carbons extending from that one, which one is the least substituted? What? We're gonna notice that we have really three different choices. We could either make a double bond here on the ring. There I'm gonna make that blue. Or we could make it down the dole bond. The ring there, um, that would be green. Or we could make it down the methyl group here, which will make black. Okay, which of these looks like the least substituted double bond to you? Well, it turns out guys that blue and green are the same thing because this is a symmetrical cycle, plantain. So really, I'm just gonna delete green because the same thing is blue. So now between blue and black, which one's better? The one that's least substituted is gonna be the substitution coming off the chains. That's black. So that means that the mechanism is actually going to take off the hydrogen on this carbon. Okay, so we can go ahead and draw that really quick. Um, it's gonna be a little weird looking, but it's gonna look at this, like, negative to the H, make a double bond kick off the end. Okay, Now you're going to get your transition state, which we don't need to draw. That's you know, that's if it was a full mechanism question. We would draw that, but all I really want is a product here. So now we know that the product is going to be this. It's gonna be a double bond sticking off of the cycle. A painting plus your n um c h 32 And that has an O. H sticking off it. That's your hydroxy I mean, why? Because at first you had, um, just you had Justin. Oh, but now you grab the age, so it's O. H. You might be wondering, Johnny, why is the end neutral? Because, remember, we gave it electrons. We broke clip onto the our group. So now the nitrogen on Lee has three groups around it, so it could be neutral. Okay, So, guys, this is your final product. The one we really care about is the substitution products we made. Ah Hoffman elimination, and we're done with this topic. Okay, Hoffman elimination product. All right, so I hope that made sense, guys, lets me once the next video

Hide transcripts