15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
3:05 minutes
Problem 15b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What coupling constant would you expect between Hₐ and H₆ in cyclopent-2-en-1-one?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Splitting with J-Values:Simple Tree Diagram with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice