Overview of Cross-Coupling General Reactions

in this video, we take an overview of cross coupling reactions. Now these reactions involve synthetic transformations that combine a coupling agent with a carbon Hallett. Now there are two main driving forces at work that help these reactions occur, the first major driving force is the formation of highly conjugated products. Remember conjugation here has to do with alternating double and single bonds. The more conjugated a compound is the more stable. That compound will be The second driving force. Is that the transition metal catalysts that's involved in these coupling reactions. That transition metal is aiming to follow the 18 or 16 electron rule. Remember for main group elements, they're trying to follow the octet rule to become more like a noble gas but for transition metals themselves, they're aiming for 18 or 16 electron rules, 18 is the ideal number because that makes them more like a noble gas. But remember valence groups from 8 to 11 are okay with having just 16 electrons in particular, palladium and nickel. Now here we have the basic um set up for a cross coupling reaction. So if we take a look here, we have our one dash X X. Can stand in for halogen. So this is our carbon Hallett, Then we have two for this reaction to occur. We need to use a transition metal catalyst. M here represents a transition metal. L is the Ligon attached to it and just means that the number of Liggins attached to the transition metal can vary for many of these coupling reactions. we traditionally see two or four Liggins attached to the transition metal. Now the general premise of this reaction and these coupling reactions as a whole is forced to combine our one with our two. So these two combined together And that gives us our 1.2 and this represents our coupling product. Now, since those two are combining, what happens to our X. And two. R N R. C. Well, those are just byproducts which we're not really concerned with. So as we investigate different types of coupling reactions, they'll try to stay as close to this general setup where we have R. One and R. Two combining and cnx being byproducts R one and R. To represent carbon groups. So, these coupling reactions are just a new way for us to form carbon carbon bonds. So we're just expanding the ways in which we can connect different carbon groups together. Now that you've seen the basic setup for cross coupling reaction. Click onto the next video and see if you can um we can delve deeper into understanding what is R. One and what is our to what is C. And what is X. In terms of all of these reactions

