Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryAldol Condensation
Multiple Choice

Which of the following will successfully synthesize the given target? The figure illustrates a reaction. The reaction contains one reactant and one product. The reactant has the following structure: A 4-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 3 zigzag lines. C 1 is single bonded to O H on the upper left. C 4 is double bonded to O above and single bonded to H on the lower right. The product has the following structure: A 6-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 5 zigzag lines. C 2 is single bonded to C H 3 above and C H 3 on the upper left, each in the form of a line. C 4 is single bonded to O H above. C 5 is single bonded below to C 2 of a 2-carbon alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 1 line. C 1 of the 2-carbon alkane chain is single bonded to O H below. C 6 is double bonded to O above and single bonded to H on the lower right.

8
11:7m

Watch next

Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:07
General Features
Johnny Betancourt
206
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.