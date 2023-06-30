Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondElectrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Problem 17m
(a) Draw the three isomers of benzenedicarboxylic acid. (b) The isomers have melting points of 210 °C, 343 °C, and 427 °C. Nitration of the isomers at all possible positions was once used to determine their structures. The isomer that melts at 210 °C gives two mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 343 °C gives three mononitro isomers. The isomer that melts at 427 °C gives only one mononitro isomer. Show which isomer has which melting point.

Verified Solution
