Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondEAS:Nitration Mechanism
Multiple Choice

Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A benzene ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. C 5 is single bonded to O M e. The second reactant is H N O 3 written over the reaction arrow. The third reactant is H 2 S O 4 written under the reaction arrow.

5
6:09m

Watch next

Master EAS Nitration with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
06:09
EAS Nitration
Johnny Betancourt
228
3
12
03:23
Reduction of Nitro Groups
Johnny Betancourt
169
1
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.