5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
If the carbon atom in CH2Cl2 were flat, there would be two stereoisomers. The carbon atom in CH2Cl2 is actually tetrahedral. Make a model of this compound, and determine whether there are any stereoisomers of CH2Cl2.
H2C(Cl)Cl <IMAGE>, H2C(Cl)Cl <IMAGE>
