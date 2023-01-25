Make a model and draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound.
Then draw the mirror image of your original structure and determine whether the mirror image is the same compound.
Label each structure as being chiral or achiral, and label pairs of enantiomers.
a. cis-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
b. trans-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
