Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesDrawing Newman Projections
2:58 minutes
Problem 3r
(••) Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.] [On these last three, you need to use the line angle drawings without hydrogens or carbons shown.] (i)

1
0:34m

Master Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

00:34
Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
887
1
00:19
Step 1 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
663
1
01:02
Step 2 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
541
1
3
00:28
Step 3 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
460
1
00:37
Step 4 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
470
2
5
01:51
Step 5 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
475
1
9
01:31
Step 6 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
379
3
8
