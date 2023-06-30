(••) Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
[On these last three, you need to use the line angle drawings without hydrogens or carbons shown.]
(h)
