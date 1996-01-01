4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
Problem 3u
Using the Newman projections shown, draw each molecule in its line-angle drawing with all hydrogens and substituents shown. [Carbon b is behind carbon a in these structures.] Wedges and dashes should be used to indicate whether a substituent is coming out of, or going into, the plane of the page. [Your answers to these will look like the molecules in Assessment 3.21.] (d)
