Kumada Coupling Reaction Example 1

So here we need to determine the product from the following kumara coupling reaction. Now, basically what's happening is we have the halogen that is part of my carbon Halide. Therefore this is our one and then we have the MG X. Part of our Green Yard. So this is our to their lost and then R one and R two are combined together. We do this with the use in this particular case through a nickel catalyst. So what's going to happen for our final product is we're gonna have our our one group and we're attaching to it are methyl group, which is just me. So we just made an al keen as our final product here. In this case we didn't make something that is more substituted or more conjugated rather. But this is the product that we would get in terms of this reaction. Remember it's pretty common for Green Yard reagents to use in our keel group for its are two portion. So in this case we're making in our keen at the end. Now that we've seen this example, click onto the next video and let's take a look at how stereo selectivity plays a role in the coup Mata coupling reactions.

