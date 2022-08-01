Kumada Coupling Reaction

So when it comes to the Coumadin coupling reaction, we have to take into account stereo selectivity as well as chemo selectivity. Now for stereo selectivity, we're gonna say the stereo chemistry of a vinyl khallad is maintained when our keel Green Yard reagent is used in the reaction. So in these two reactions we have ethyl as our our keel group. That is part of our Green Yard re agent that ethel represents our two. And then here we have our vinyl khallad, so that represents our one. We're going to maintain our E and Z configuration. So here we have our our one that halogen that br gets replaced by the ethel and we're gonna maintain the Z configuration. So here goes fo here then for this one it's E. So we have to maintain that. So the apples here. So when we're dealing with in our keel Green Yard re agent and a vinyl Halide, you're gonna maintain whatever the E or Z configuration is of the vinyl khallad. Now when you're using a vinyl or Real Green Yard re agent, then you're gonna get a mixture of products. Here we have ph which is an abbreviation for Benzene. So we're dealing with in a real Green yard re agent. And here we have a zl keane. The ph which represents my R two group will replace the cl this all keen portion is my are one group. So here we're going to get a mixture of products. So we'll get one product where the Z configuration is maintained. But then we're going to get a second product where we get the opposite in this case. E now, besides stereo selectivity, we have to pay attention to chemo selectivity. We're gonna say the Green Yard re agent does not readily couple with a real or a real chlorides. So on this uh benzine ring and the benzene ring represents our our one group, we have chlorine and we have bro mean again, the been the R two group of the Green yard, which is this. Benzene ring will not be able to displace this glory. So instead it's going to go after the bro, mean, it's gonna kick out the bro, men take its place. So what we're gonna get here is our benzene ring with the seal still attached and that B. R. Has been displaced by this benzene ring. So this would be our answer here. So remember for the Coumadin coupling reaction, it's great because we're utilizing a re agent that we're accustomed the scene in the form of green artery agent. But we have to pay close attention to ideas of stereo selectivity and chemo selectivity to get our final coupling product

