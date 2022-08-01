Kumada Coupling Reaction

in this video, we're going to take a look at the Coumadin coupling reaction. Now the kumara coupling reaction involves the coupling between a carbon Halide and a re agent that we've used numerous times in the past. The Green Yards re agent. Now the reaction uses a palladium or nickel catalyst in the formation of predominantly by a real or buy vinyl products. Other types of products can be created, but those are usually the two that we're aiming for now here, the use of a palladium or nickel catalyst allows for stereo selectivity with the graveyard re agent. Now we've used graveyard re agent and other reactions before. But with this reaction, the catalyst that we employ allow us greater control over the the configuration of our final product at the end, if we have now keen, we can use certain types of grain yards to give it either an E or a Z configuration um for our product. So we have greater control over our product stereo chemistry. Now the kumara coupling reaction, it can mirror the generic form of a cross coupling reaction. Now, in a generic cross coupling reaction we have our one X, which represents our carbon Halide. We have our 2C, which represents our coupling agent, we use a transition metal catalyst here where m represents our transition metal al represents the number of Liggins attached to it, which usually is two or four. And through the use of this catalyst, we can combine our one with R2 to give us our coupling product. Now see X would just be our byproduct formed within this uh generic coupling reaction now going over to the Coumadin coupling reaction. We see that we still have a carbon Hallett involved. And then the R one of our carbon Halide will either be a vinyl or in a real group. Then we have as our coupling agent. We just have our Green Yard re agent. And here the R two group of the Green Yard region is represented by vinyl and a real or an out Kiel group. Then we have the sea portion of our coupling agent is represented by MG X. Or X. Is Cl BR or I. And then finally we have X. That is part of the carbon khallad as usual, it's represents it represents chlorine, bromine, iodine or some trife late group. Now through the use of palladium and nickel catalysts, we have our coupling agent or coupling a product being formed here and then this is just our byproduct. So if we're looking at it through a simple lens, what what does it look like that's happening with the Coumadin coupling reaction? Well, it looks like the X. Of the carbon khallad and the MG X. Of our Green Yard re agent. They're both being lost. Right? So they're both lost and then R one and R two that's left behind. They combined together to give us our final coupling product. So we're gonna take this simple approach to help us figure out what our products will be for these reactions after that. We'll go into greater detail on how we can affect the type of stereo chemistry our products will have at the end, so click on the next video and take a look at the example how we approach it to get to our final answer.

