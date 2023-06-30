Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionHydrates
Rank the following carbonyl compounds in order of increasing equilibrium constant for hydration: CH3COCH2Cl ClCH2CHO CH2O CH3COCH3 CH3CHO

Mechanism
Show the mechanism, predict the equilibrium
