Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionHemiacetal
3:08 minutes
Problem 18b
Textbook Question

Draw structures of the following derivatives. (f) the methyl hemiacetal of formaldehyde

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
44
Was this helpful?
3:34m

Watch next

Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:34
General Features
Johnny Betancourt
190
3
4
04:08
Acid-Catalzed Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
118
2
5
01:59
Base-Catalyzed Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
118
2
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.