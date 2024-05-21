5. Chirality
Fischer Projection
Problem 5-21c
Which of the following compounds are chiral?
Draw each compound in its most symmetric conformation, star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms, and draw any mirror planes.
Label any meso compounds. You may use Fischer projections if you prefer.
e. (R,R)-2,3-dibromobutane
f. <IMAGE>
