7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
4:29 minutes
Problem 9-123
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The reaction of an alkyl chloride with potassium iodide is generally carried out in acetone to maximize the amount of alkyl iodide that is formed. Why does the solvent increase the yield of alkyl iodide?
(Hint: Potassium iodide is soluble in acetone, but potassium chloride is not.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos