7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
Problem 13.19
Textbook Question
In contrast to the results of Assessment 13.18, when a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethanethiolate, we predict formation of a thioether. How is this rationalized?
<IMAGE>
