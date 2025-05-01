Multiple Choice
Given the compound cyclobutadiene (), identify whether it is aromatic, anti-aromatic, or non-aromatic.
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Given the compound cyclobutadiene (), identify whether it is aromatic, anti-aromatic, or non-aromatic.
Which of the following molecules is aromatic? 1. (benzene) 2. (cyclobutadiene) 3. (cyclopentadienyl anion) 4. (tropylium ion)
Which of the following compounds is considered aromatic according to Hückel's rule?
Which of the following compounds is aromatic according to Hückel's rule ( π electrons)?