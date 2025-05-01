Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes the aromaticity of benzene ()?
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Which of the following statements correctly describes the aromaticity of benzene ()?
Given the compound cyclobutadiene (), identify whether it is aromatic, anti-aromatic, or non-aromatic.
Which of the following molecules is aromatic? 1. (benzene) 2. (cyclobutadiene) 3. (cyclopentadienyl anion) 4. (tropylium ion)
Which of the following compounds is considered aromatic according to Hückel's rule?