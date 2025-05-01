Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is aromatic?
89
views
Which of the following statements correctly describes the aromaticity of benzene ()?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the aromaticity of benzene ()?
Which of the following molecules is aromatic? 1. (benzene) 2. (cyclobutadiene) 3. (cyclopentadienyl anion) 4. (tropylium ion)
Which of the following compounds is considered aromatic according to Hückel's rule?
Which of the following compounds is aromatic according to Hückel's rule ( π electrons)?