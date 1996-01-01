For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
g.
Draw the Lewis structure of the methoxide ion ( CH3O-). Draw the Lewis structure of a proton (H+) . To which atom of methoxide would you expect a proton to add?
Which of the following best represents the Lewis structure for dichlorine monoxide ()?
Which of the following best describes the correct Lewis structure for (allene)?
Which of the following best describes the correct Lewis structure for (hydrogen cyanide)?