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Multiple Choice
Consider the molecule (benzene). Is this molecule aromatic?
A
No, because it is not planar.
B
No, because it has electrons.
C
No, because it does not have a continuous ring of p orbitals.
D
Yes, because it is planar, fully conjugated, and follows Hückel's rule with electrons.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of benzene (C\_6H\_6) as a six-membered carbon ring with alternating double bonds, which suggests conjugation.
Check if the molecule is planar, since planarity allows for effective overlap of p orbitals necessary for aromaticity.
Verify that the molecule has a continuous ring of p orbitals, meaning each carbon atom must have an unhybridized p orbital overlapping with neighbors to form a conjugated system.
Count the number of \(\pi\) electrons in the ring. Each double bond contributes 2 \(\pi\) electrons, so benzene has 3 double bonds × 2 = 6 \(\pi\) electrons.
Apply Hückel's rule, which states that a planar, cyclic, fully conjugated molecule is aromatic if it contains (4n + 2) \(\pi\) electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. For benzene, 6 \(\pi\) electrons fit this rule with n = 1, confirming aromaticity.
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