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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is nonaromatic?
A
Furan
B
(benzene)
C
Cyclohexene
D
Pyrrole
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1
Recall the criteria for aromaticity: a compound must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals at every atom in the ring), and follow Hückel's rule, which requires having (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Analyze each compound to check if it meets these criteria. For example, benzene (C\_6H\_6) is a classic aromatic compound because it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 6 π electrons (n=1 in Hückel's rule).
Examine furan and pyrrole, which are heterocyclic compounds. Both have lone pairs on heteroatoms that contribute to the π system, making them aromatic by satisfying the criteria of planarity, conjugation, and (4n + 2) π electrons.
Consider cyclohexene, which is a cyclic compound but not fully conjugated because it contains only one double bond and the rest are single bonds, so it does not have a continuous overlap of p orbitals around the ring.
Conclude that cyclohexene is nonaromatic because it fails the full conjugation and Hückel's rule requirements, unlike the other compounds listed.
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