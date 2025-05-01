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Multiple Choice
Which of the following heterocycles is aromatic?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the criteria for aromaticity: a molecule must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals at every atom in the ring), and follow Hückel's rule, which requires having (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Step 2: Analyze each heterocycle to determine if it meets these criteria. Pyrrole and furan are five-membered rings with heteroatoms (nitrogen in pyrrole, oxygen in furan) that contribute lone pair electrons to the π system, making the rings fully conjugated and planar.
Step 3: Count the π electrons in the ring for pyrrole and furan. Each has 4 π electrons from the double bonds plus 2 π electrons from the lone pair on the heteroatom, totaling 6 π electrons, which satisfies Hückel's rule (4n + 2, with n=1).
Step 4: Examine tetrahydrofuran and piperidine. Both are saturated rings (no double bonds) and their heteroatoms do not contribute lone pairs to a conjugated π system, so they lack the continuous overlap of p orbitals necessary for aromaticity.
Step 5: Conclude that pyrrole and furan are aromatic because they meet all aromaticity criteria, while tetrahydrofuran and piperidine are not aromatic due to the absence of conjugation and π electron delocalization.
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