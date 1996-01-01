9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Hydrogenation of Alkynes
2:49 minutes
Problem 10c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (iii) Na⁰ , NH₃ (liquid), ―33°C . If you expect two products, show both. (c)
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The definition of hydrogenation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice