9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Hydrogenation of Alkynes
Problem 7.19
(•••) LOOKING AHEAD CHAPTER 10 The following reaction was recently reported to have been performed electrochemically.
<IMAGE>
(a) Identify the reagent and a solvent that could have been used if this reaction was done traditionally. (b) What safety and environmental hazards are improved or worsened when doing this reaction electrochemically?
