Acids and Bases
Triosephosphate isomerase (TIM) catalyzes the conversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate. The enzyme’s catalytic groups are Glu 165 and His 95. In the first step of the reaction, these catalytic groups function as a general-base and a general-acid catalyst, respectively. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
<IMAGE>
