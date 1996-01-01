3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
Problem 4.20d
In the following reactions, (i) identify the acid and base, (ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base, (iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid, (iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and (v) predict the product of the reactions. [You’ll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(d) <IMAGE>
