8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
Problem 9-111
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-
