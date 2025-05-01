Organic Chemistry
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Master How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
What is each compound’s systematic name?
g.
h.
How many ethers have molecular formula C5H12O? Draw their structures and give each a systematic name. What are their common names?
What is each ether’s systematic name?
1. CH3OCH2CH3
2. CH3CH2OCH2CH3
Give common names for the following compounds.
(e)
(f)
Which of the following molecules is an ether?
Which of the following compounds is classified as an ether?
What is the common name of the ether with the structure C2H5-O-C2H5?
Select the IUPAC name for the ether with the structure C2H5-O-C3H7.