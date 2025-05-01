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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is classified as an ?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an ether. An ether is an organic compound where an oxygen atom is connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, represented generally as R-O-R', where R and R' are carbon-containing groups.
Step 2: Examine each given compound to identify the functional groups present. Look for the oxygen atom bonded to two carbon groups without any other functional groups like -OH (alcohol), -COOH (carboxylic acid), or -CO- (carbonyl).
Step 3: For the compound \(CH_3-O-CH_3\), note that the oxygen is bonded to two methyl groups, fitting the ether structure R-O-R'.
Step 4: For the compound \(CH_3-COOH\), recognize this as a carboxylic acid due to the -COOH group, not an ether.
Step 5: For the compound \(CH_3-CH_2-OH\), identify this as an alcohol because of the -OH group attached to an alkyl chain, not an ether.
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