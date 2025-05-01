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Multiple Choice
What is the common name of the ether with the structure ?
A
Diethyl ether
B
Methoxyethane
C
Dimethyl ether
D
Ethyl methyl ether
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the groups attached to the oxygen atom in the ether structure. Here, both groups are ethyl groups, each represented as C\_2H\_5.
Recall that ethers are named either by their common names or their IUPAC names. The common name is derived by naming the two alkyl groups attached to oxygen followed by the word 'ether'.
Since both alkyl groups are ethyl groups, the common name is formed by combining 'ethyl' twice, resulting in 'diethyl ether'.
For the IUPAC name, ethers are named as alkoxyalkanes. Here, one ethyl group is considered the alkoxy substituent (ethoxy) and the other as the alkane (ethane), giving 'methoxyethane' if one group were methyl, but since both are ethyl, the IUPAC name is 'ethoxyethane'.
Compare the options given: 'Diethyl ether' matches the common name for the structure C\_2H\_5-O-C\_2H\_5, confirming it as the correct answer.
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