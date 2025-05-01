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Multiple Choice
Select the IUPAC name for the ether with the structure .
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two alkyl groups attached to the oxygen atom in the ether. Here, one side is C\_2H\_5 (ethyl group) and the other is C\_3H\_7 (propyl group).
Recall that the IUPAC naming convention for ethers uses the alkoxy substituent naming, where the smaller alkyl group is named as an alkoxy substituent attached to the larger alkane chain.
Determine which alkyl group is smaller. Ethyl (C\_2H\_5) is smaller than propyl (C\_3H\_7), so the ethyl group will be the alkoxy substituent.
Name the larger alkyl group as the parent alkane (propane) and the smaller group as the alkoxy substituent (ethoxy). Combine them to form the name: 1-ethoxypropane.
Verify that the other options do not follow IUPAC rules: 'diethyl ether' implies two ethyl groups, 'ethyl propyl ether' is a common name, and '2-propoxyethane' incorrectly places the substituent on the second carbon.
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