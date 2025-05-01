Evaluate each compound option: ethers (R1-O-R2) can be formed by reacting an alkyl iodide with an alkoxide ion; primary alcohols (R-CH2OH) can be formed by reacting with hydroxide ion; carboxylic acids (R-COOH) and nitro compounds (R-NO2) cannot be formed directly by nucleophilic substitution on an alkyl iodide because their functional groups require different synthetic routes.