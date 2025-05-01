Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stereocenters in each compound. A stereocenter (chiral center) is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. For example, in 2,3-dibromobutane, carbons 2 and 3 are likely stereocenters because they each have a bromine substituent and different alkyl groups attached.
Determine if the compound can have stereoisomers by considering the number of stereocenters. The maximum number of stereoisomers is given by \$2^n\(, where \)n$ is the number of stereocenters.
Check for the presence of an internal plane of symmetry in any stereoisomer. A meso compound is achiral despite having stereocenters because it has a plane of symmetry that makes it superimposable on its mirror image.
For each compound, draw the possible stereoisomers and look for one that has a plane of symmetry. For example, in 2,3-dibromobutane, the meso form occurs when the two stereocenters have opposite configurations (R,S or S,R), creating a symmetrical molecule.
Conclude which compound has a stereoisomer that is meso by confirming the presence of such a symmetrical stereoisomer. In this case, 2,3-dibromobutane has a meso form, while the others do not because they lack the necessary stereocenters or symmetry.
Watch next
Master Defining meso compounds. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt