Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a meso compound is. A meso compound is an achiral molecule that contains multiple stereocenters but has an internal plane of symmetry, making it optically inactive despite having chiral centers.
Step 2: Identify the stereocenters in each compound. Look for carbon atoms bonded to four different groups, which are potential chiral centers.
Step 3: Analyze the symmetry of each compound. For a compound to be meso, it must have at least two stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry that divides the molecule into two mirror-image halves.
Step 4: Apply this to 2,3-dibromobutane. This compound has two stereocenters at carbons 2 and 3, and it can have a plane of symmetry if the substituents on these carbons are arranged such that one half of the molecule mirrors the other.
Step 5: Compare with the other compounds (2,3-dimethylbutane, 2,3-dibromopentane, and 2,4-dibromopentane). Check if they have the required stereocenters and symmetry. Typically, 2,3-dibromobutane is the one that fits the criteria for a meso compound.
Watch next
Master Defining meso compounds. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt