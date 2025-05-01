Textbook Question
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(a)
(b)
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Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(a)
(b)
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
What is the major product formed when (hexane-2,6-dione) undergoes intramolecular aldol condensation under basic conditions?
Consider the following reaction. Provide a stepwise mechanism to explain the given transformation.